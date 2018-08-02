Lincoln IL Speedway Race To Be Part Of County Fair On Friday

This coming Friday night, August 3, Lincoln Speedway stock car racing will be the main attraction during the Logan County Fair. It will be just the second time that stock car racing has been a part of the fair and the first time in a decade. One of the top stories will be the family battle at the top of the Modified point standings.

The Modified class at Lincoln Speedway typically draws some of the best drivers in DIRTcar Modified national points. Fans are used to seeing the likes of many time national champion, Mike Harrison, perennial frontrunner Ray Bollinger from Kewanee, IL, Allen Weisser, Dave Wietholder, and others in the top ten in UMP standings. When it comes to regulars, the battle is tight, with a father-son duo leading the way.

Coming into the night, Austin Lynn, the son, leads the dad, Brian Lynn, by just four points. That’s a matter of just two feature positions with three weeks of racing left. The elder Lynn has won numerous track championships at Lincoln Speedway, while Austin had his best championship run a year ago when he finished second. The point battle is likely to be a race within a race all the way to the final checkered this season.

The Modifieds won’t be the only class to watch this week, though, as the Pro Late Models have a battle brewing between Decatur, IL’s Dakota Ewing and Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor. Ewing has a 16 point lead, which comes out to eight feature spots for the difference. The two drivers also sit second and third in national standings behind A.J. May, who won the last feature event at Lincoln on July 22.

In Nutech Seed DII Midget By Bailey Chassis standings, Andy Baugh, of Mason City, IL currently has a commanding lead. While it’s far from over, Baugh is pretty comfortable barring any issues with his car in the remaining starts this year.

The DIRTcar B-Mods will be making their third and final appearance at the track this year, while the Hornets will also be in action. The Hornet standings are led by Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed, and the division has had a bit of a resurgence this year.

Fair admission is $3 per person this Friday night so grandstand admission has been slashed to just $12 for this event. In addition to the five division show, fans will be able to enjoy the fair food as well as the rides and other attractions.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:05, and racing will take the green at 7:00.

Lincoln Speedway PR