Grant Enfinger gets a behind-the-scenes look at care for rhinos and elephants at the Toledo Zoo

Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 ThorSport Racing Team Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series stopped at the Toledo Zoo on Wednesday for a day of fun. He was in town to promote the Corrigan Oil 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 11.

Enfinger was ready for his day of fun at the Toledo Zoo, but was already looking forward to the Corrigan Oil 200.

“Michigan is an exciting track for us,” Enfinger said. “It is intense. The whole time it is white knuckle. You are on the edge, but you also have a draft so it keeps everybody equaled out. It is its own animal.”

The day started with the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo at the Artic Encounter viewing the polar bears and seals in their habitats. While there, Enfinger passed out a design of his truck and asked the children to color it. He then selected four of the designs to convert to decals that will be on his truck for the Corrigan Oil 200.

Enfinger and Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner had one more surprise for the children when they presented a $1,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

Enfinger then got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the animal care at the zoo and some of it was hands on. As he made his way into the elephant exhibit, Enfinger learned what it took to care for the animals. Then he was able to assist in giving Lucas the elephant a bath and gave him some treats. Renee the elephant showed her skills by waving a checkered flag and a special Enfinger flag for the driver.

Enfinger concluded his day at the rhino exhibit. After a brief lesson in proper etiquette, the animal care givers took Enfinger right into the exhibit. He was able to feed the rhino and interact with him.

