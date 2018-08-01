Kentucky Speedway’s Military Appreciation Program Raises $10,275 for Local USO

Kentucky Speedway’s Military Appreciation hospitality program on the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart race weekend raised $10,275 for the USO of Central and Southern Ohio.

“The USO does great work and this is another way for us to show our gratitude to the service men and women who protect our freedom,” said Kentucky Speedway General Manager, Mark Simendinger.

“The USO of Central and Southern Ohio is very grateful for the support we have received throughout the past several years from Kentucky Speedway,” said Executive Director for the USO of Central and Southern Ohio, Sherry Ems.

In addition to the cash donation, the first 500 hospitality tickets sold also paid for 500 military tickets which were donated in partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated.

“The donation of tickets to our military members for the race is often a 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience for our service members and their families. They are thankful for the opportunity to go to a race that they may not have been able to do otherwise,” Ems added.

The financial donation will go a long way in helping provide program and unit support for the local military in Northern Kentucky.

“The USO couldn’t carry out our mission without the generosity of organizations such as Kentucky Speedway. We cannot thank the Speedway enough for all of the support they provide to the USO and to the troops,” said Ems.

