Summer Slash $8 grandstand admission this Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

The 2018 season thus far at Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford has seen its share of weather interrupted shows and despite only 10 races in to date against six rain related cancelations, that unpredictability hasn’t in the least dampened the great on track action.



Heading into the month of August the Lehighton paved ¼-mile asphalt oval will get in gear with that same exciting action as a six division show of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks will be on the docket.



Best of all the grandstand admission will be just $8 for what is being dubbed “Summer Slash.”



Taking a page from the popular Fan Appreciation Night in June with the same admission, Summer Slash is a night that gives back to the fans with the special reduced entrance fee and a way of exhibiting to the loyal patrons a show of thanks for the ongoing support.



With great point battles shaping up the $8 admission is a hard price to beat for a six division program of intense stock car racing at the Bullring.



Pit gates open at 11:30 am with early paid practice ($25 per car) running from 12:30 – 3:30. Pits are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR