The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports, Inc. Executive Chairman O. Bruton Smith on the passing of Tom Higgins:

“Tom was an absolutely great writer. I read all of his stories. I always enjoyed when he called me and wanted a statement. Talking to Tom was always one of the most positive things of my day. Everyone who followed racing will remember Tom Higgins. He was an expert storyteller who had an excellent sense of humor and a genuine appreciation for stock car racing. I send my condolences to the Higgins family along with my thanks for Tom’s tireless coverage and support of Charlotte Motor Speedway. We’ll all miss Tom. He was a very special person.”

SMI PR