A Monster Bash of Epic Proportions

The Bash is back at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. Race fans of all ages will witness an aerobatic assortment of massive monster trucks, high-flying FMX freestyle motocross exhibitions and plenty of exciting, family-friendly attractions when the Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash commences on Aug. 11.

Charlotte’s high-speed, four-tenths-mile dirt track will host one of the region’s most action-packed events this summer, when the metal-mashing monster trucks take center stage for a spectacular night of one-on-one elimination racing and freestyle competitions on the region’s largest, most radical, purpose-built course. The fun continues with FMX freestyle motocross riders scraping the sky in breathtaking fashion.

The best part: children 13 and under get to see flying motorcycles and 10 monster trucks – and their 2,000-horsepower engines – tangling with one another for just $10 plus tax.

Monster trucks scheduled to compete include:

Big Foot

Toxic

Stone Crusher

Hooked

Dirt Crew

Quad Chaos

Bad Company

Crushstation

Lumberjack

Jester

For scouts wanting the ultimate monster truck experience, the Scout Camporee package gives Charlotte-area scouts and their parents the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled night under the stars in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway after the monster truck show. The all-inclusive package – which starts at just $16 – includes a ticket to the Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash, a jamboree-style campout in the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield and a light breakfast on Sunday morning.

And, for just $10, fans can experience monster trucks up close and personal with a monster truck ride.

Festivities begin with the Circle K Pre-Race Pit Party at 4 p.m., where fans can meet the monster truck drivers, get autographs and have their pictures taken with the enormous vehicles. Additionally, fans can enjoy inflatable slides and bounce houses as well as buying food and souvenirs.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with opening ceremonies kicking off at 6:45 p.m. For early entry at 3:30 p.m., fans can donate school supplies at the front gate to benefit Classroom Central.

TICKETS:

Reserved seats for the Aug. 11 Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash cost just $10 plus tax for children 13 and under. Adult tickets cost $25 plus tax. For tickets to the Circle K Back-to-School Monster Truck Bash, visit the speedway’s website or call the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

KEEP TRACK:

Stay up to date and connect with The Dirt Track at Charlotte by following along on Twitter and Facebook.

CMS PR