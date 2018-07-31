Richmond Raceway and Markel Corporation Partner for the Markel Entertainment Plaza

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Markel Corporation announce a multiyear partnership on the naming rights to the fan entertainment and programming area of the DC Solar FanGrounds as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The new entertainment area near turns one and two of the modernized infield will be named the Markel Entertainment Plaza.

“With Markel Corporation, we are partnering with a global company headquartered in Richmond with strong roots in our community,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The Markel Entertainment Plaza will enhance the live entertainment experience for fans in the new DC Solar FanGrounds for our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend this September and beyond.”

The Markel Entertainment Plaza will provide fans exclusive NASCAR celebrity appearances and musical performances throughout Richmond’s race weekends. It will also offer the closest infield view to watch racing action in turns one and two as well as Richmond’s new home for pre-race introductions in the DC Solar FanGrounds. Announcements on programming in the Markel Entertainment Plaza will be coming in the near future.

“The Markel Entertainment Plaza provides NASCAR fans with an enhanced race-day experience,” said Richie Whitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Markel Corporation. “Markel is thrilled to partner with Richmond Raceway to bring even more racing excitement to our community.”

Reimagined is a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan viewing walkway providing full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, social engagement neighborhoods, an expanded variety of concessions, and an all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person Victory Lane Club will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will debut over Richmond’s first NASCAR playoff weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Richmond Raceway PR