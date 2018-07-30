CFFC Night At Grandview Saturday; Forrest Rogers Memorial Set for August 11th

One of the oldest fan organizations in the nation, the Checkered Flag Fan Club, will be supporting the NASCAR stock car racing action at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, August 4 with the tripleheader racing action starting at 7:30 p.m.



Featured in the action packed night of stock car racing thrills will be the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman stock cars.



Division point leaders Mike Gular, Louden Reimert and Danny Snyder will lead the large field of racers taking part.



Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.



As is normal for the Saturday night shows the Low Down and Dirt Internet Radio Show will be hosting the Meet and Greet in the front gate area at 5 p.m. Several drivers and their race cars will be featured.



The T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds will be using the Saturday night show to get tuned up for the $10,000 to win Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial set for Saturday, August 11th. The Modified feature, 50 laps, will pay $10,000 to win and is expected to attract some visiting competitors to try for the prestigious victory. The Sportsman and Late Models will also be part of the action filled night of racing.



Craig Von Dohren will be looking to grab his fourth straight and ninth of his career win in the Rogers Memorial. Visitors that have won the event include Danny Johnson, Billy Pauch and Ryan Godown.



Adult admission will be $25 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay just $5. Kids under 6 are admitted free.



Lap sponsorships for the 48th Annual Freedom 76 Modified race set for September 15th. Sponsorship of a lap (a lap of your choice) is priced at $20. Laps may be purchased from Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track. Also lap sponsorships are available from Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Checks covering the cost of the laps chosen and made payable to Grandview Speedway can be mailed to Saxton at 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Qualifying event and award sponsorship information is also available from Saxton.



Bobby Gunther Walsh and his sponsors, including Mrs T’s Pierogies, Mike & Ike and Hot Tamales candies, ResQ Natural Supplements, Dr. Eric Lebby and a host of other Walsh supporters, have posted $1,000 for a Freedom 76 Hard Charger Award.



Current point standings for all three divisions of NASCAR racing at Grandview are posted below showing Mike Gular continuing to lead the T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modifieds, Louden Reimert on top in Sportsman and Danny Snyder in front of the Late Model standings.



Grandview Speedway PR