Memorial Day Weekend Event at Lime Rock in 2019 To Mark SVRA’s First Appearance At Historic Venue

The Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that it will bring America’s premier vintage racing series to Lime Rock Park for the first time ever. The SVRA events will include cars of more recent vintage than Vintage Sports Car Club of America (VSCCA) cars that race at the course during the Labor Day Historic Festival. The Trans Am Series Presented By Pirelli will also join SVRA over the 2019 Memorial Day Weekend. The announcement was made at Lime Rock Park today, July 27.

“Racing at Lime Rock Park during Memorial Day Weekend is a tradition,” said Skip Barber, Lime Rock Park President. “We look forward to carrying on that tradition in 2019 with classic sports car racing.”

Both SVRA and Trans Am will offer a full Memorial Day holiday weekend of activities, including practice and qualifying on Friday, May 24, racing on Saturday, May 25, and Monday, May 27. The track will present the 10th annual Sunday Royals Car Show, which will include both Trans Am and SVRA race cars as well as the second annual Farm-To-Table picnic on Sunday, May 26.

“At long last, our SVRA racers, spectators, and sponsors will finally get a chance to experience this historic venue. I am thrilled to see this event come together and have the chance to work with Skip Barber,” said Tony Parella, SVRA president and CEO. “Memorial Day weekend is a huge celebration of motorsports worldwide, and being able to be a part of it at one of the most significant American road courses is another statement about the growth of our sport and raising its profile.”