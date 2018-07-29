Watkins Glen International set to introduce Zippo Turn 10 Terrace for Go Bowling at The Glen weekend

Watkins Glen International will introduce another new hospitality space during the upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend, when the Zippo Turn 10 Terrace opens adjacent to the Sir Jackie Stewart Grandstand.

The platform, built on top of new track rental garages will include an elevated, partially-covered view with multiple seating areas and view of a jumbotron. Each guest will also receive pre-race and fan walk access, along with a Sahlen’s Grill Meal selection. The area will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of race weekend.

“With our long-standing partnership between Watkins Glen International and Zippo, it only seemed natural to collaborate on the Turn 10 Terrace,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “This area offers a fantastic view of the action that comes with NASCAR’s annual visit to our facility. Even better, guests get full access to pre-race festivities to round out their Go Bowling at The Glen experience. It’s a perfect marriage.”

The new construction continues a recent string of developments at The Glen. Last season, the track debuted the Esses Party Deck, and built a permanent platform for the Sahlen’s Pit Inn hospitality area. For the second year in a row, the Esses Party Deck has sold out prior to the start of race weekend.



The Zippo Turn 10 Terrace experience includes a general admission ticket, pre-race and fan walk access, a daily Sahlen's grill meal, and cash bar. Tickets can be purchased at www.theglen.com or by calling 1-866-461-RACE.

“For 26 years Zippo has been proud to partner with Watkins Glen International in creating one-of-a-kind race-day activities for guests,” said Mark Paup, President and CEO Zippo Manufacturing Company. “The new Zippo Turn 10 Terrace allows us to extend the Zippo fan experience with exclusive views of one of the most thrilling spots on the track in addition to the variety of activities offered throughout the weekend. Zippo has long been an icon of American culture and what better way to continue that than by celebrating one of America’s favorite pastimes, NASCAR racing.”

The Zippo Turn 10 Terrace is the latest addition to the Zippo Hot Spot offerings at Watkins Glen International which includes infield experiences such as:

Retail kiosks offering a full line of Zippo products.

Exclusive racing experiences to those who purchase Zippo products onsite

Windproof Lighter demonstrations and tune ups

Turns at the Zippo and W.R. Case prize wheel

Photo opportunities with the Zippo Car and Zippo Jeep

Live DJ entertainment

The Go Bowling at The Glen headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 2-5, 2018. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness NASCAR’s race to the playoffs: will a title contender cement his bid for the postseason, or will a wild card punch his ticket at The Glen? For more information or to purchase tickets, fans can visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE.

WGI PR