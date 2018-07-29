Tim Brown Back in the Groove at Bowman Gray

Tim Brown is back.



That was the sentiment of the #83 crew and their fans after the ten-time champion qualified on the pole, led all the way, and then claimed the checkered in Saturday’s first 25-lapper for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series. Saturday’s pole was Brown’s third in a row, with the win being his second in two weeks. It was a welcome change after a season of wrecks and misfortune as the team adjusted to a new race car.



“It’s been a long time coming since we’ve had a race car that has been this fast week-in and week-out,” said Tim Brown, who expressed thanks to faithful crew and sponsors. “They didn’t give up on me, and we’re back – and I honestly feel like we’re back to be a contender for poles and wins for the rest of the year and then kicking off the next season. I’m just really aggravated at myself for staying in that car for two and a half years that I knew in the back of my mind wasn’t what I needed to be in. But now we’re in something we can win in every week.”



The “Madhouse Scramble” sent Daniel Beeson of Kernersville to the pole for the start of the second race, with Joseph “Bobo” Brown of Winston-Salem starting on the outside front row. Joseph Brown moved past Beeson and then held off the strong challenges from Chris Fleming of Mount Airy to claim the win.



The victory trophy meant more than just beating the other racers to the finish line. For Joseph Brown, it meant victory over cancer. “I got to thank Jesus Christ and to thank God. From where I was three months ago - laying in a hospital bed fighting for my life - and here I am now back winning Modified races at the Madhouse,” said Joseph Brown. “This right here means dreams do come true. You go from fighting cancer three months ago to standing here in Victory Lane. If you’re fighting cancer, this right here shows that you can beat it and you can come back.”



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Derek Stoltz of Walkertown took a hard-fought win in the Colors Edge Sportsman 100. Fastest qualifier Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem started on the pole and fended off initial challenges from Derek Stoltz, John Holleman of Winston-Salem, Zack Clifton of Walkertown, and Taylor Branch of Lewisville.



But Holleman was able to shove the bumper of Ward and slip inside to steal away the lead. Holleman held the lead for over 25 laps until Stoltz made his own move to grab the top spot. The two banged fenders with Holleman turning sideways and almost losing control. Holleman was able to steer back into the groove and continue the pressure on Stoltz. But the #02 car of Stoltz seemed to grow stronger with each lap as he held off Holleman, Zack Clifton, and Tommy Neal of Walkertown.



“That was a wild one. Started off with the 2 car [of Andrew Durham] brake checking me - and I owe him about three, so we’re down to two,” said Stoltz about giving a stout shot to Andrew Durham of Winston-Salem as they battled earlier in the race. “Holleman was brake checking me a lot too right there - finally had to push him to the side.”



In the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, Spencer Martin of Winston-Salem took the checkered in Saturday’s 20-lapper after moving past Christian Joyce of Trinity. Wesley Thompson of Advance and David Hopkins of Winston-Salem each brought home a win in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.



BGS Racing PR