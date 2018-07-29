Decatur's Babb gets Checkered Flag

Terry Babb has raced plenty of times at Macon Speedway through the years in both stock cars and open wheel cars. Babb took a sweep for the night as he won his heat race and then drew a four on the redraw to determine the first four rows of the 25-lap feature in the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Car event. Five laps into the race, Babb was on top and looked to dash away from the field and leave lapped traffic between him and the second place driver. However, restarts would slow the field to a bumper-to-bumper race but Brinton Marvel, Jason Keith and Mike Terry, Jr. tried and failed to steal away the lead from Babb. One of the restarts had Babb slow on the gas and was nearly ran over by second place driver Jason Keith. That would prove costly for Keith as he would end up breaking down entering the first turn and was towed into the infield. MOWA points leader Jacob Patton started 12th place and finished fifth.

Thanks to lapped traffic, Guy Taylor was able to take a victory away from Jake Little. Little closed the gap with the closing laps remaining in an effort to retake the lead but Taylor was too quick and took the win to extend his points lead in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models division. It was announced after the race that Little, an active member in the National Guard, would be gone for the month of August as he takes a tour of duty in Japan. The crowd gave Little a standing ovation.

Wes Odell was the top driver in the Sportsman division as Dennis Vandermeersch looked to challenge for the lead in the caution-plagued feature event. Vandermeersch would be pushed to the pit area and unable to finish the race and allowed Odell to pull away from the rest of the field en route to the victory.

Tim Hancock won in the B-Modified feature event, outlasting his son Tim Hancock, Jr. JR Wiltermood looked to take second place from Hancock, Jr. but did not have the momentum on the bottom of the track to secure the spot.

The Hornets feature last week was washed away by Mother Nature but was made up as part of a double feature night for the 4-cylinder group. Adam Webb claimed victory in the opener and Jeremy Reed took care of business in the second feature. Reed finished second to Webb in the first 15 laps and Webb took second when Reed won the second 15 laps.

Macon Speedway takes a week off to begin August and comes back to racing August 11. It will be a full night of excitement and unusual antics with the Eve of Destruction program. Six racing divisions with the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds, Hornets and Micro Sprints will be spinning laps. There will be post-race fireworks as well as a rollover contest, a race'em & wreck'em event and a flagpole race.

Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars--1. Terry Babb (Decatur), 2. Mike Terry, Jr. (Plainfield, IN), 3. Brinton Marvel (Pittsboro, IN), 4. Robbie Standridge (Springfield), 5. Jacob Patton (Bethalto), 6. Paul Nienhiser (Chapin), 7. Justin Standridge (Springfield), 8. Kyle Stearns (Marion), 9. Slater Helt (Marion), 10. Chris Urish (Elkhart)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models--1. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 2. Jake Little (Springfield), 3. Donny Koehler (Macon), 4. Kyle McMahon (Mt. Vernon), 5. Anthony Harter (Sherman), 6. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 7. Tegan Evans (Clinton, IA), 8. Tyson Skinner (New Berlin), 9. Patrick Younger (Decatur), 10. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville)

Sportsman--1. Wes Odell (Springfield), 2. Shane Tomlin (New Berlin), 3. Phil Moreland (Assumption), 4. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 5. Scott Williams (Leroy), 6. Danny Smith (Argenta), 7. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 8. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 9. Ty Nation (Taylorville), 10. Mitch Ringler (Taylorville)

B-Modifieds--1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 3. JR Wiltermood (Windsor), 4. Tom Riech (Springfield), 5. Nick Justice (Decatur), 6. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 7. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 8. Billy Adams (Shelbyville), 9. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 10. Tim Riech (Petersburg)

Make-Up Hornet Feature--1. Adam Webb (Decatur), 2. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 3. Mike Eskew (Springfield), 4. Jerad Matherly (Decatur), 5. Steve Stine (Stonington), 6. Matt Reed (Decatur), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Carter Dart (Springfield), 9. Michael McKay (Springfield), 10. Cook Crawford (Lincoln)

Hornet Feature--1. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 2. Adam Webb (Decatur), 3. Jeff Reed, Jr. (Blue Mound), 4. Matt Reed (Decatur), 5. Steve Stine (Stonington), 6. Carter Dart (Springfield), 7. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 8. Michael MaKay (Springfield), 9. Mike McChristy (Mt. Zion), 10. Bill Basso (Athens)

Macon Speedway PR