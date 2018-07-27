Watkins Glen International partners donate Go Bowling at The Glen tickets to soldiers, families

Watkins Glen International announced today the generous donation, made by three of the track’s partners, of tickets to the Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race to soldiers and their families.

Coca-Cola, Weaver Media, and VP Fuels all purchased tickets to the August 2-5, 2018 race weekend at The Glen, and have shared a number of those tickets with representatives of the armed forces. This action allows military families to take in all the pageantry and excitement that comes with NASCAR’s annual trip to New York State.

“We take a lot of pride in honoring those who protect us, at home and abroad, at Watkins Glen International,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “As we approach our biggest event of the season, we look forward to welcoming many of these heroes and their families on race weekend. We'd like to thank Coca-Cola, Weaver Media, and VP Fuels for helping us in doing so.”

The Go Bowling at The Glen headlines a weekend full of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY, and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East action at Watkins Glen International, August 2-5, 2018. Don’t miss your opportunity to witness NASCAR’s race to the playoffs: will a title contender cement his bid for the postseason, or will a wild card punch his ticket at The Glen? For more information or to purchase tickets, fans can visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE.

WGI PR