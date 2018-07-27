Ruff Goes for Gold at Bojangles' Summer Shootout

Having competed in the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout for more than four years, Bryson Ruff knows how challenging racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway can be.

The 13-year-old native of Indian Trail, North Carolina, has plenty of experience on Charlotte’s frontstretch quarter-mile oval. Since 2014, Ruff has registered 10 victories at Charlotte across Legend Car and Bandolero competition. Winning at America’s Home for Racing, Ruff said, carries a special meaning.

“Everybody comes down (to the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout) from other places around the country,” Ruff said. “They’re all good drivers so it’s competitive.”

Ruff – who drives a striking, red-and-yellow No. 24 Bojangles’-sponsored Legend Car – has figured out the key to pulling it into victory lane on Tuesday nights. He’s won two of the last three K1 Speed Young Lions division features and enters next week’s final two rounds trailing points leader Isaak Love by 28 points.

The strategy Ruff employs on most race nights will stay the same next week. While youth is certainly on Ruff’s side – seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veterans debuted in the series before Ruff was born – he’s full of knowledge as well.

“You’ve just got to avoid any wrecks and stay up front,” Ruff said. “If you’re not in the front when you start, it takes a while to get there.”

Monday’s race offers Ruff a shot at a third win and some momentum for Tuesday’s Champions’ Night presented by Cook Out, which features championship celebrations in six divisions: Cabarrus Brewing Company Masters, Legend Car Pro, K1 Speed Young Lions, VP Racing Fuels Semi-Pro, Charter Schools USA Bandolero Outlaws and Bandolero Bandits.

Area clergy will lock horns in a school bus slobberknocker like no other during the annual Faster Pastor race presented by Farm Bureau on Tuesday. The final night of racing will also include a free autograph session with drivers on the track and a fireworks spectacular presented by NGK Spark Plugs.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, followed by heat races at 5:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. followed by feature races. The autograph session, followed by fireworks, will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

TICKETS: Tickets, which cost only $8 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

KEEP TRACK:

Follow all the thrilling Bojangles’ Summer Shootout action using the hashtag #LetsBoRacing. Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or get all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR