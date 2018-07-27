LimeBikes coming to Watkins Glen International for Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR weekend

The popular bicycle-sharing service, Lime, is teaming up with Watkins Glen International to provide a fleet of bicycles for fans during the upcoming Go Bowling at The Glen weekend, August 2-5, 2018.

There will be 75 total Lime bicycles available for use as fans can access rides and learn more information about the Lime experience through the official Lime app, available for free download on the iPhone App Store or Android Marketplace.

“Watkins Glen International is thrilled to partner with Lime and bring a convenient, unique experience to our fans,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “This is a great opportunity for more accessible transportation around the facility during Go Bowling at The Glen weekend.”

Fans simply open the Lime app to find a nearby LimeBike, unlock the bike by scanning the QR code or entering the ID, take a fun, healthy and affordable ride to your destination, and once arrived, park and lock the bike safely out of the way of foot traffic.

Lime is founded on the idea that mobility can be smart, equitable and fun. By connecting cities and improving the way people experience first and last mile transportation, they aim to leave future generations with a cleaner, healthier planet. From smart bikes to electric scooters and beyond, they are committed to building strong social bonds, lasting community relationships and the world's most versatile smart mobility fleet.

“We are operating over 450 bike in the Finger Lakes area and have provided over 36,000 rides in 3 months,” Jeff Goodmark, Lime Operations Manager said.

For more information and to purchase your tickets to catch the action of the Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100, Zippo 200, and the Go Bowling at The Glen at America’s “Best NASCAR Track” from Thursday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 5th, visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE.

WGI PR