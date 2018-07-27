AccuWeather Debuts as Official Weather Service Provider of Pocono Raceway, as Two World-Renowned Pennsylvania Brands Partner

AccuWeather, the largest and fastest-growing source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world and a leader in digital media and weather-related big data, today announced a multifaceted partnership with Pocono Raceway. AccuWeather is now the presenting partner of the “Worry-Free Weather Guarantee” and the “Official Weather Service Provider of Pocono Raceway.”

The partnership is off to a fast start as AccuWeather assists the Raceway during its Gander Outdoors 400 race weekend from July 27-29, and again for the ABC Supply 500 race weekend held August 18-19. AccuWeather will provide the track with real-time updates as it relates to expected weather conditions and forecasts. The company’s technology will play a vital role in keeping fans and Raceway personnel safe in the event of weather threats or storms.

Both Pennsylvania-based businesses are known worldwide. AccuWeather delivers weather forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy in the U.S. and globally, while Pocono Raceway is known to generations of NASCAR and racing fans as a challenging track that has earned the nickname “The Tricky Triangle.”

“AccuWeather is thrilled to be partnering with Pocono Raceway to be its Official Weather Service Provider and to bring our well-documented Superior Accuracy to benefit the thousands of fans, drivers, their crews and the Pocono Raceway organization itself,” said Jonathan Porter, Vice President and General Manager, AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions. “As the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings, this partnership will add a level of safety, convenience, efficiency and optimization to ensure that every Pocono Raceway participant – from the pit crew teams to the spectators -- gets the most reliable and consistent weather forecasts to stay safe, out of harm’s way and get the most from their racing experience.”

Worry-Free Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather

The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather ensures that fans who purchased Sunday tickets directly from Pocono Raceway in advance will be reimbursed the face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the re-scheduled event. Pit/Paddock Passes will also be eligible for reimbursement when they are purchased with a Sunday Grandstand ticket. This guarantee applies to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series race held at “The Tricky Triangle” each summer.

“AccuWeather is the leader in forecasting the weather, and we are excited to welcome them as the newest addition to the Raceway family,” said Pocono Raceway President, Ben May. “AccuWeather’s leading-edge and exclusive patented technology will help our operations team perform more efficiently with up-to-the-minute weather information during our key race weekends. Additionally, we are thrilled to have them on board as presenting partners of the ‘Worry-Free Weather Guarantee.’”

The Raceway’s confidence in AccuWeather is well placed, research indicates. In the most comprehensive study of forecast accuracy ever undertaken, AccuWeather was reconfirmed as the most accurate source of forecasts and warnings over the next five favorite weather sources in the categories of windspeed, precipitation and high temperatures worldwide. Independent industry tracker ForecastWatch gathered forecast data including 95 million forecasts from 1,140 locations over a three-year period ending in December 31, 2017, and AccuWeather demonstrated the consistency and reliability of its forecasts, proving its wind speed accuracy to be 33% more accurate, its precipitation forecasts to be 21% more accurate, and its high temperature forecasts to be 10 percent more than the next ranked provider's, respectively.

Pocono Raceway will host a total of seven motorsports events in 2018, including two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races and the Verizon IndyCar Series. One NASCAR Xfinity Series, one Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards races are also on the schedule for 2018. For tickets visit www.poconoraceway.com.