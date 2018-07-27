A.D. Moyer Lumber Night at Grandview Closes Out The Month of July NASCAR Racing on Saturday

The final Saturday night stock car racing event of July at Grandview Speedway is set for Saturday, July 28th, with the running of the A.D.Moyer Lumber sponsored night of NASCAR tripleheader stock car racing that will include the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Models. Racing action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.



With racing rained out last Saturday racers will be anxious to return to action as the season has passed the midway mark and each event becomes more and more important in a racer’s efforts to improve in the NASCAR and track championship battles.



Current Modified point leader Mike Gular will be looking to pick up his first feature win of the season. Just seven Saturday night NASCAR point shows remain. Point leaders Louden Reimert and Danny Snyder will be leading the Sportsman and Late Model action.



More than seven dozen racing talents are expected to take part in the racing action on Saturday night and close out the month of July.



The weekly Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet will feature Modified racers Kenny and Brett Gilmore with activities starting at 5 p.m. near the main entrance. Spectator gates will be open at 5:30 p.m. with racing underway at 7:30 p.m. Adult admission is just $15 while youngsters under the age of 12 admitted FREE. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



The following Saturday, August 4th, it will be Checkered Flag Fan Club Night. Another tripleheader show of NASCAR stock car racing will be the attraction with the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds using the night to tune-up for the rich Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial Classic set for Saturday, August 11th. The annual race, a 50-lapper for Modifieds paying $10,000 to the winner, is run to remember the man who had the idea for building the track and carried it through to create Grandview Speedway with the help of his son Bruce.



Lap sponsorships, priced at $20 each, for the 48th annual Freedom 76 are presently available. Check with Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track or telephone or email Ernie Saxton at 215.52.7797/This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to sponsor a lap for the September 15th race.



Additional information on racing at Grandview can be had at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR