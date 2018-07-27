RCD Espanyol of LaLiga and Richmond Kickers Visit Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) welcomed players from RCD Espanyol of LaLiga, Spain’s premier professional soccer division, to the track for pace car rides and made a few laps in the Richmond Raceway eSports iRacing simulator. The group got to experience the thrill of taking laps around America’s Premier Short Track in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

“It’s always enjoyable to introduce new people to Richmond Raceway and the sport of NASCAR,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “It was a pleasure hosting players of RDC Espanyol and Richmond Kickers for pace car rides and laps in the Richmond Raceway eSports simulator. I think we gained some new NASCAR fans. We look forward to welcoming them back to the track in the future.”

The RCD Espanyol team made the trip to Richmond for an exhibition match against the Richmond Kickers. Players in attendance from RCD Espanyol included: Sergi Darder, Mario Hermoso, Didac Vilá, Victor Sánchez, Roberto Jiménez, and Sergio Sánchez. The Richmond Kickers were represented by Conor Shanosky and Giuseppe Gentile.

“We have Formula 1 next to us in Spain, so it’s different and another kind of racing,” said RCD Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto Jiménez. “The cars are going fast, and I can’t imagine the people in the grandstands. I would like to come back for a real race.”

To download B-roll and interviews from today’s event, please click here.

When taking their pace laps, the players got a small glimpse of what the future of Richmond is going to look like. Reimagined is bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and fan-viewing walkways providing full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions include multiple entertainment and social engagement areas, an expanded variety of concessions, and an all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person Victory Lane Club will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The modernized infield debuts over Richmond’s inaugural Fall Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Richmond Raceway PR

