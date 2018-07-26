Homestead-Miami Speedway to Host a Pair of NASCAR Watch Parties in August

NASCAR’s regular season is winding down, but the party is just getting started for Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The Speedway will be bringing the thrilling action of NASCAR to both Miami-Dade and Broward counties over the next several weeks with a pair of watch parties that will highlight the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series excitement to local bars and restaurants. Fans of all ages will have the opportunity to unite at the parties to watch the best drivers in the world battle each other for the final coveted spots in the 16-driver playoff field, which culminates with the Ford EcoBoost 400 MENCS Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

On August 12, Hollywood’s Boston Johnny’s will air the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Michigan International Speedway, the fastest track in the series. Homestead-Miami Speedway will kick off the bash at 12:30 p.m., and the party will be complete with food and drink specials, including $3 well drinks, $4 Bloody Mary’s and $14 domestic beer buckets.

The following weekend on Saturday, August 18, fans can come out to Texas Roadhouse in Florida City to watch their favorite drivers whisk around one of the most iconic tracks in the country – the half-mile oval of Bristol Motor Speedway. The race begins at 7:30 p.m., and fans are welcome to join the party starting at 5:30 p.m. to play cornhole and participate in NASCAR trivia before the on-track action gets underway.

Fans who can’t get enough of the frenzy-filled racing following the watch parties can satisfy their craving with more NASCAR action during Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, November 16-18. Tickets to Ford Championship Weekend can be purchased by visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com or by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223).

Homestead Miami Speedway PR