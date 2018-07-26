Alex Bowman serves up a day of fun promoting the Consumers Energy 400

Alex Bowman, driver of the #88 Axalta Camaro ZL 1 for Hendrick Motorsports, visited Grand Rapids, Michigan during lunch on July 25. He was at Rosa Parks Circle to promote the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 12.

The carnival atmosphere started early. Guests played yard games setup in the circle while enjoying lunch. The sunny skies brought people out of the office buildings as they followed the smell of the food from the five food trucks. The sound of the music playing enticed those driving to park and check out the excitement.

While Bowman was focused on the day, he was already looking forward to making his return trip to Michigan for the Consumers Energy 400.

"We have had some really good race cars (at MIS), but we haven't been able to pull off a win," Bowman said. "I think we can do it. Historically, it has been a pretty good track for us. I have had some parts failures that cost us a pretty good run. I think any time we go to a race track we have a shot to win, but Michigan is definitely one that we have circled."

The event started with a surprise for Bowman. Joe Jones, the Grand Rapids Second Ward Commissioner, read a proclamation declaring the day Alex Bowman Day in Grand Rapids.

“This is ridiculous,” Bowman said in shock.

Bowman then took questions from the fans in attendance to talk about his career. And what day would be complete without some autographs. Bowman spent time with the fans signing autographs and taking pictures while talking about the upcoming Consumers Energy 400 weekend.

The Arizona native knows his way away around the kitchen and really enjoys eating tamales. Bowman’s day got interesting when he got to test his serving skills. He climbed into the Tamales Mary food truck to serve some fans lunch. And some lucky fans were handed two tickets to the Consumers Energy 400 as part of their lunch.

Tickets start at $35 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

NASCAR’s most entertaining track is providing memorable experiences for fans during the Consumers Energy 400 in August. The entertainment starts early in the week and will go right through the checkered flag for the Consumers Energy 400. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a special post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize. The concert is free to anybody with an admission to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

In the campgrounds, fans can experience a Medium, play bingo, partake in a variety of fitness programs and watch a movie under the stars. The track will even have face painters, crafts, outdoor games, a magician and a DJ for the kids. The party goes late into the night with NightCap. The late night party will feature a DJ playing tunes as well as a paint and foam party.

The fan plaza will feature live music entertainment and strolling street performers for guests to enjoy as they prepare for the race. In addition, guests can enjoy a wood carving show.

MIS PR