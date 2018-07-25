Bojangles’ Summer Shootout Schedule Update

To accommodate competitor schedules and ensure the most entertainment for fans, Charlotte Motor Speedway officials announced Wednesday that the 25th anniversary season of the Bojangles’ Summer Shootout will conclude July 30 and 31 with blockbuster back-to-back nights of Legend Car and Bandolero racing, presented by Cook Out, on the iconic speedway’s frontstretch quarter-mile.

Monday’s penultimate night of racing will provide drivers with an invaluable opportunity for crucial points as championship battles heat up across all eight racing divisions. In addition to a full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero racing, Monday’s fun will also include the return of the ever-popular Little Luggies race, with the youngest racers of the year taking to the track in motorized power wheels.

Tuesday will bring fireworks on and off the track as drivers get their last crack at Bojangles’ Summer Shootout glory on Champions’ Night. Before the final trophies of the season are handed out, area clergy will line up for a school bus slobberknocker during the annual Faster Pastor race, presented by Farm Bureau. The final night of racing will also include a free autograph session with drivers and a fireworks spectacular presented by NGK Spark Plugs as the grand finale.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, followed by heat races at 5:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 6:45 p.m. followed by feature races.

Tickets, which cost only $8 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

