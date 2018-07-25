Lap, Event and Award Sponsorships Available for 48th Annual Freedom 76 Classic at Grandview

The richest event offered in area weekly dirt track Modified stock car racing is set for Grandview Speedway on Saturday, September 15th when the 48th Annual Freedom 76 Classic, offering at least $25,000 to the winner is presented.



Many of the top names in area Modified stock car racing will be taking part, all looking to take home the big bucks in the 76-lap Classic and gain the prestige of being a winner of this Classic racing event.



The night before the Freedom 76 will see a special doubleheader event, the Freedom 38, featuring the Sportsman stock cars and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series (MASS).



More details on the Freedom 76 weekend will be announced shortly.



Opportunities to support the Freedom 76 are now being offered in the form of lap sponsorships, event sponsorship and special award support.



Sponsorship of a lap is priced at $20. Included for the $20 is a listing in the special Freedom 76 program book (sold out last year), listing on www.grandviewspeedway.com and mentions on the public address system leading up to the event and during the night of the event. Needless to say all the money goes to the racers leading the sponsored laps.



A qualifying event sponsorship is priced at $200 and includes a quarter page ad in the program book, mentions in the promotional releases and mentions on the public address system.



Special awards are subject to negotiations and cover awards such as Hard Luck, Hard Charger and others.



Information can be had and orders placed with Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track.



Also Ernie Saxton can handle orders at 215.752.7797 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Saxton can also provide information on the special awards and event sponsorships. All checks should be made payable to Grandview Speedway and can be mailed to 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505.



Grandview Speedway PR