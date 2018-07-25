MOPAR Night - Friday Night Heat at Kingsport Speedway

Coming off a wild night the last time the cars took to the track, the drivers are ready to do it again.

The top two drivers in track points, Zeke Shell and Kres Vandyke, were involved in a fire filled crash. Both drivers were able to walk away under their own power and were then checked out and released.

Nik Williams scored his first LMSC victory in a close battle with Joey Trent.

Keith Helton led the way in a very close and exciting Pure 4 race.

Kevin Canter pulled over another victory in the Mod 4 Division, while Dave Strong took the win in the Pure Street class.

This Friday night is Mopar Night. The event will include Any Dodge, Chrysler, or Plymouth Hot Rod, Antique, Classic or Muscle Car can come out and make a parade lap for pre-race ceremonies.

There will be a place for you to park on the Mini Way to display your car from 5 PM till 7:30 PM.

We have 6 exciting divisions of racing that will be on the schedule for Friday. Including Vintage Racers and Twin LMSC Races.

Other classes that will be featured races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be:

Modified 4 division, Pure 4, Mod Street, and the Pure Street class is also on the schedule.

Mopar Night is scheduled for Friday, July 27. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Additional content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

KPS PR