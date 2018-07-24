Weather Postpones Round 8 of Bojangles’ Summer Shootout

Due to the significant threat of severe weather throughout the afternoon and evening today, Charlotte Motor Speedway and U.S. Legend Cars International have announced that all of tonight’s Bojangles’ Summer Shootout activities have been postponed until next week.

Track activities will resume on Monday, July 30, with practice, followed by Round 8’s full slate of Legend Car and Bandolero racing, presented by Farm Bureau, on Tuesday, July 31. The 25th anniversary season will conclude with back-to-back nights of racing on Monday, Aug. 6, and Tuesday, Aug. 7, presented by Cook Out.

For further updates on scheduling, follow Charlotte Motor Speedway's social media channels or visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

Tickets, which cost only $8 for adults and are FREE for kids 13 and under, can be purchased at the gate or in advance by calling 800-455-FANS or online at www.charlottemotorspeedway. com/tickets.

