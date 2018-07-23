NASCAR Fans Invited to Donate to Aid in Tornado Relief Efforts

Iowa Speedway and Casey’s General Stores are collaborating to donate to the American Red Cross Greater Iowa Chapter to help in the recovery efforts in Bondurant, Pella and Marshalltown, Iowa after tornadoes ripped through the area last week.

Fans attending this weekend’s races are encouraged to make contributions at the Casey’s General Store concession stand on the Concourse. Iowans are also encouraged to contribute at participating Casey’s General Stores. A string of fast-forming tornadoes that moved through central Iowa last Thursday took forecasters by surprise.

The tornadoes dealt the most damage when they tore through downtown Marshalltown, Bondurant and struck the Vermeer Corp. campus in Pella. But reports of tornadoes came in from as far north as Clarion and as far south as Ottumwa in a span of nearly three hours.

Iowa Speedway Cares, the Speedway’s charitable arm, has donated $1,000 to the American Red Cross Greater Iowa Chapter. Iowa Speedway Cares is a Donor Advised Fund of the NASCAR Foundation, a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization based in Daytona Beach, FL. The primary focus of Iowa Speedway Cares is to support the local community, with an emphasis on youth-centered programs.

At-track contributions will be collected at the Casey’s General Store concession stand near the Newton Club when the Concourse opens. Concourse opening times are 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday and noon CT on Saturday.

“Many homes and lives were devastated by the tornadoes and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” said Iowa Speedway President David Hyatt. “But with thousands of people still in need, we’re anxious to return central Iowa to a sense of normalcy by enlisting the help of our loyal fans.

“We salute the dedication of those who have been working so hard on the rescue, relief and recovery effort."

Earlier this month, Iowa Speedway fans donated more than 3,600 pounds of non-perishable food to help The Food Bank of Iowa in assisting those affected by recent flooding in Des Moines and the surrounding area.

Iowa Speedway PR