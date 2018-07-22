Brown, Butner Grab Checkered at Bowman Gray

Less than two weeks ago, a part of Tim Brown passed away. Brown lost his grandfather, Eb Clifton, who had been a racing mentor for the entire team and was instrumental in the ten-time champ getting behind the wheel in the first place.



When Brown turned the fastest lap on July 14, he was set on the mission of winning in honor of his grandfather. His night ended then in a wreck that took him out of contention. But he returned on Saturday to once again take the fastest lap. Events turned out differently this time for Brown – he beat out Jason Myers of Walnut Cove on the initial start and then led every lap to claim the checkered in the first 25-lapper for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series.



“We tore the car really, really bad last week and had to replace everything on it this week - and the guys worked really hard and got it back,” said Brown. “I love my family. I love my race team. I love my fans. I love my grandpa. And this one’s for him.”



“I am so happy that I could win this race for my grandpa. It means a lot to me and my brother and my family,” said Brown. “We’ll take the trophy there back to the shop, put his name on the bottom of it – that’s the first one I won without him.”



The “Madhouse Scramble” sent Jimmy Wallace of Winston-Salem to the pole for the start of the second race. Lee Jeffreys of Wallburg soon came from third to steal away the lead. Bobby Measmer of Concord then began threatening the rear bumper of Jeffreys.



On lap 19, Measmer gave a stout shot to the #75 of Jeffreys to send him spinning. Measmer took over the lead – but his time at the front was short-lived. As Measmer raced ahead in the top spot, Jeffreys slowed his pace down to wait for Measmer and the rest of the field. Fearing the worst, Measmer slowed as well to avoid any confrontation with Jeffreys.



Chris Fleming of Mount Airy saw his opportunity, darting to the inside of Measmer and Jeffreys to make a move at the lead. But as the three contenders entered the third turn, they got a little too close for comfort. Jeffreys collided with Measmer, sending both cars crashing into the fence. Fleming was knocked around but continued to race on in the lead.



With just a few laps left, Fleming seemed in a strong position to take the victory. But on the white flag lap, Randy Butner of Pfafftown turned the tables on Fleming – seeing an opening and then seizing the opportunity to pass Fleming for the lead. Fleming and Butner collided. This time, Fleming was the one hitting the wall and Butner claimed the checkered.



“Chris went in there, pushed up a little bit, and they opened up a little hole - and I stuck a nose in there,” said Butner. “I guess he didn’t know I was down there, he came down, and we got together. I wouldn’t have done that for the world. I’d just as soon finish second than to wreck anybody. But we got here to Victory Lane. I just hate it was that way.”



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Dylan Ward of Winston-Salem made a smooth move past John Holleman of Winston-Salem to claim the lead on the last lap. Ward went on to take the checkered in the first race. Justin Taylor of King held off some strong pressure from Andrew Durham of Winston-Salem and Kevin Neal of Walkertown to stay in the lead and grab the win in the second Sportsman race.



Bryan Sykes of Winston-Salem won the 20-lapper for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series, with Brandon Brendle of Winston-Salem and Stephen Sanders of Midway each taking checkered in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series.



BGS Racing PR