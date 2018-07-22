Macon IL Speedway Saturday Night Race Results

Rusty Schlenk just finished a month long hell tour with the Summer Nationals and he returned to Macon Speedway after competing in the Herald & Review 100. Schlenk stole the lead from Jose Parga within the first ten laps of the 50-lap A-Main feature and held onto the lead as the red flag came out and torrential rains downpoured onto the area and ended the program before the 50 laps were complete. The race is officially complete and Schlenk has been named the 4th Annual KerbyStrong 100 champion.

With no warnings other than gusty winds whipping the American Flags into a frenzy at the center of the track and a few sprinkles, the downpour came from the north and wiped out the remaining parts of the program at 10pm. Luckily, there was only one feature remaining (which will be made up as part of a double feature program for the Hornets) and it will be made up next Saturday.

Tommy Sheppard, Jr. came into the night with the points lead in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds division and thanks to a 25-lap feature win, he will extend that lead. Racing strong with Zach Rhodes early, Sheppard took the lead after a restart 11 laps into the 25-lap race. Sheppard held off Rhodes as well as a charging Tim Hancock to claim the victory.

Dennis Vandermeersch won his second KerbyStrong 100 Sportsman race. He was the inaugural winner in 2015 and thanks to a win in the Aubie's Custom Contracting Fast Dash, he sat on the pole for the 25-lap feature and rushed out to an early advantage. Wes Odell tried to stay within a car's length to challenge at the end but it was not meant to be and Vandermeersch took the win. He graciously announced he was giving back $100 of the prize money won to the KerbyStrong Foundation.

Shawn Ziemer raced hard and capitalized on a miscue from leader Jerit Murphy to take the Street Stock feature. Chris Dick was racing strong to get the lead but ran out of laps and Ziemer took his first feature win of the season and extended his points lead in the division.

Tim Hancock proved dominate again in the B-Modifieds, winning for the seventh time in 2018. He ever-so-slightly picked up points on the leader Cody Stillwell, who placed third.

The Hornets were not able to be run due to the rains that washed out the program. They will make up their feature next Saturday night.

Macon Speedway thanks Nikki Damery and the KerbyStrong Foundation Board for their hard work and efforts to bring the 4th Annual KerbyStrong back to the dirt track and provide a terrific night of racing for the great crowd that was in attendance.

Next week, MOWA Sprints make up the full show at Macon Speedway with the Pro Late Models in a Big Ten Series race, Sportsman, B-Modifieds and Hornets. Also, an added attraction will be the Power Wheels Demo Derby with kids aged 3-10 racing their own Power Wheels. There is no cost and all kids will receive a prize for competing.

Late Models--1. Rusty Schlenk (McClure, OH), 2. Ryan Unzicker (El Paso), 3. Jose Parga (New Berlin), 4. Joseph Hughes (Springfield), 5. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 6. Daryn Klein (Fairview Heights), 7. Myles Moos (Lincoln), 8. Charlie Cole (Wynne, AR), 9. Greg Kimmons (Pleasant Plains), 10. Collin Alexander (Clinton)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds--1. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 2. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 3. Zach Rhodes (Taylorville), 4. Chad Sellers (Breese), 5. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 6. Danny Smith (Argenta), 7. Jeff Leka (Buffalo), 8. Joe Strawkas (Buffalo), 9. Tim Hamburg (Dixon), 10. Ryan Higginson (Mt. Vernon)

Sportsman--1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Arlington), 2. Wes Odell (Springfield), 3. Danny Smith (Argenta), 4. Scott Williams (Leroy), 5. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 6. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 7. Chris Dick (Deland), 8. Mitch Ringler (Taylorville), 9. Terry Myers (Buffalo), 10. Scott Landers (Taylorville)

Street Stocks--1. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 2. Chris Dick (Deland), 3. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 4. Jaret Duff (Maroa), 5. Aaron Cole (Atwood), 6. Jason Schrimpsher (Decatur), 7. Matthew Yaden (Monticello), 8. Jerit Murphy (Lodge), 9. Michael Dick (Decatur), 10. Tristan Quinlan (Decatur)

B-Modifieds--1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Willy Myers, 3. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 4. JR Wiltermood (Windsor), 5. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 6. Tom Krankel (Sappington, MO), 7. Tom Riech (Springfield), 8. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 9. Chris Hughes (Taylorville), 10. Billy Adams (Shelbyville)

Macon Speedway PR