Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Winner’s Trophy Unveiled

To celebrate the newest partnership in racing, New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath joined leaders from Foxwoods Resort Casino to unveil the new trophy, which will await the winner of Sunday’s race. The driver who takes the checkered flag for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will also take home a majestic trophy measuring nearly three feet tall and an impressive 65 pounds.

“This trophy is a symbol of victory and success, two terms I would use to describe the terrific partnership that has developed between two great entertainment venues in New England,” explained David McGrath. “To the victor go the spoils.”

More than 100 man hours went into the creation of the trophy, featuring a stone base and a handcrafted figure of the Rainmaker warrior, with bow drawn towards the sky. The Rainmaker is a 12-foot tall feature inspired by artist Allan Houser’s Sacred Rain Arrow and is located at the heart of Foxwoods’ bustling mega complex. The Rainmaker Story, written by Tribal Elder John Holder, represents the spirit of the Mashantucket Pequot people: to value community over one’s self, to overcome great tribulations and to have unwavering faith in the Great Spirit to meet every need.

“The warrior design alone took about 24 hours to recreate in acrylic,” explained Suzanne Trout, Foxwoods Resort Casino Chief Marketing Officer. “The dimensions of this trophy are 35 inches tall, 26 inches wide and 14 inches deep, which means the winning driver needs a special, albeit large space in the trophy room to place it.”

“We are honored to have Rainmaker serve as the primary focal point of the trophy,” says Jean Swift, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Treasurer. “This honors our tribe and honors this great sport.”

The trophy is made from acrylic, sunstone, resin and alumni. It took a team of 25 artisans more than 100 man hours to complete. The winner of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will also be awarded Loudon the Lobster, a 19-pound crustacean, a New England racing tradition.

NHMS PR