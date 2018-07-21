Tyler Ankrum Claims the Win in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East

Tyler Ankrum dominated the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday night for his third win of the season.

Ankrum started on the outside pole, took the lead on the opening lap and never looked back.

"I'm not really too sure, honestly," said Ankrum when asked about what went into his dominating performance. "I guess it just kind of happened. The guys gave me a really fast race car."

NASCAR rising star Harrison Burton tried to chase down Ankrum throughout the race. Burton used lapped traffic to pull within a second of the leader with less than a dozen laps to go, but could get no closer. Once Ankrum got through the traffic, he pulled away and earned the win by a margin of 2.387 seconds over the son of former NASCAR driver and current NBC analyst Jeff Burton.

"The race went green all 70 laps,” said Ankrum, who earned his first career victory at “The Magic Mile.” “We had a lot of time by ourselves out there trying to find that fast line. [Harrison] Burton certainly put the pressure on. He raced me really hard and really clean, so hats off to him.”

Anthony Alfredo raced to a third place finish while Tyler Dippel finished fourth. Pole sitter Derek Kraus fell back early but ended the evening with a solid fifth place finish.

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East returns to NHMS as part of the Full Throttle Fall Weekend, September 21-22. The penultimate race of the K&N Pro Series East will help set the stage for the series championship race the following week in Dover.

“It really helps a lot with points, extending that points lead,” said Ankrum. “So we really don't have to worry about it once we get to Dover. That's the biggest thing that does for us.”

NHMS PR