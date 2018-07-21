Pit Note 13: Bobby Santos III Takes the Checkered Flag in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The Eastern Propane & Oil 100 turned into a quarter-mile drag race between Bobby Santos III and Chase Dowling as the pair headed for the granite stripe on the final lap of the race. Santos edged out Dowling by .014 seconds for his fourth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Santos made up seven spots over the final 21 laps to earn the victory. He made up two spots on lap 80 as he moved into fifth from seventh. Following the red flag on lap 86, Santos moved up to fourth and started fighting for the lead.

Over the final four laps, he challenged Dowling, Justin Bonsignore and Ryan Newman as the four drivers exchanged the lead more than half a dozen times, setting up the intense final lap dash for the checkered flag.

"We were just running our race,” said Santos. “They are hundred lap races, so the guys gave me a great race car and put us in position when it mattered. This is really cool. I've got great people behind me. I'm very happy."

Dowling, Newman and Bonsignore, who finished second, third and fourth respectively, couldn’t hold off Santos as the trio ran in the top three for the majority of the race.

“I was in the catbird seat,” explained Newman as he was trying to find a path to the front on the final lap. “Nobody turned left or right hard enough. If you didn’t enjoy that race, you need to find another hobby.”

The thrilling action of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour returns to NHMS as part of the Full Throttle Fall Weekend, September 21-22 for the Musket 250, which will be the longest modified race in the history of the tour.

For full schedule and ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR