Saturday Night Hatfield Quality Meats NASCAR Stock Car Racing at Grandview Rained Out

Ma Nature is at it again. Rain washed out the scheduled Saturday night Hatfield Quality Meats tripleheader of NASCAR stock car racing at Grandview Speedway. It has happened more times than racers care to remember. The Hatfield Night will be rescheduled for later in the season.



Next Saturday night, July 28, A.D.Moyer Lumber Night will feature another action packed NASCAR tripleheader show that includes the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman stock cars. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and racing gets the green flag at 7:30 p.m.



Adult admission is $15 with youngsters under 12 admitted Free. Active military are admitted free with proper ID. And there is FREE parking available on the speedway grounds. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license.



And on Saturday, August 4th, one of the nation’s oldest motorsports fan organizations, the Checkered Flag Fan Club, will be at Grandview Speedway to show their support. Club members will be seeking new members and renewals. Again this will be a tripleheader show of NASCAR stock car racing with the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman being in the limelight.



One of the biggest events of the season is set for Saturday, August 11th the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial for Modifieds, $10,000 to win, plus Late Models and Sportsman. $25 adult admission, $5 for youngsters 6 through 11 and Free for those under 5. Rain date is August 18th.



Up to date information on auto racing at Grandview Speedway, a one-third-mile, banked clay track, located in Bechtelsville, PA, can be had at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR