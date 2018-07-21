Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Will Start at 1:00 p.m.

Due to the probability of wet weather in the Loudon, New Hampshire area in Sunday afternoon’s forecast, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in collaboration with NASCAR, will proactively move the start time for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 to 1 p.m.

This moves the drop of the green flag up one hour from the originally scheduled 2 p.m. start time. All entry gates will open at 9 a.m. and all activities on the schedule will move up one hour, with the exception of the Pre-Race Concert featuring Loverboy which begin at 11 a.m. and be moved to the grass area in Turn 2.

Kurt Busch will start from the pole, with Martin Truex Jr. on the outside front row.

NHMS PR