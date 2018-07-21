Mahoning Valley Speedway July 21 races are rained out

It would be hard-pressed to find a favorable weather report that would be encouraging to allow racing to take place at Mahoning Valley Speedway for Saturday, July 21. With each forecast detailing periods of rain, some heavy at times, it made the choice to call off the night’s action that much easier. A full complement of stock car racing was slated to take place.



Looking ahead to next Saturday, July 28 at 6:00 pm Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford will have a six division show which includes Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks. The Dirt Mods are scheduled off.



On Saturday, August 4 the speedway will host the “Summer Slash” with a special $8 grandstand admission for a six division program.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR