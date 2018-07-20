ISM Raceway Celebrates Topping Out Of The Infield

ISM Raceway today celebrated the topping out of its infield as part of the ISM Raceway Project Powered by DC Solar. ISM Raceway President Bryan R. Sperber joined more than 400 members of the Okland Construction team and invited guests to celebrate as the final piece of steel was installed in the new leaderboard, as part of the infield renovation.

The new leaderboard is made up of 125 tons of structural steel and includes two large video boards with a total of 1.6 million LEDs.

Today’s ceremony marks a significant milestone for the project as a brand-new fan experience comes together on the Raceway’s infield. Upon its completion in November, the new fan-centric infield, now called the “INfield,” will feature exciting new amenities for motorsports fans, including an interactive garage experience, where fans can see the drivers face-to-face inside the garages and watch the driver’s meeting.

In addition to an unprecedented view of driver activities, fans will also have access to Gatorade Victory Lane for the post-race celebration and will experience food and beverage options at two new concession sites and a bar.

ISM Raceway PR