10th Annual Hampton Heat 200 Postponed Due To Weather Rescheduled for August 18th

With the weather forecast for July 21 calling for thunderstorms and rain throughout the day, we have decided to postpone this year’s Hampton Heat 200 until August 18th. This decision was not an easy one since it is the first time we have ever delayed the event in its 10 year history. While we would like to try tomorrow, we have to consider the teams and fans traveling from long distances and make the call far enough in advance to prevent them from making an unneeded trip. An updated race day schedule for the Hampton Heat will be released in the coming days. All tickets purchased in advance for the Hampton Heat will be honored at our next race or at the Hampton Heat 200 on August 18th. We look forward to celebrating the 10th running of this event and hosting everyone in 4 weeks.

Langley Speedway PR