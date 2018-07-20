Family Sunday Funday Ready For Green Sunday At Lincoln IL Speedway

Sunday will be a great day for kids and adults alike, at Lincoln Speedway, as Lincoln Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram presents Family Sunday Funday. In addition to the great racing action, which is a staple at the ¼-mile facility, kids will get the additional joys of a bounce house, face painting, and Sally the Clown and balloon artist. It will be a fun night out for the whole family.

On track action will be highlighted by the Midwest Big Ten Street Stock Series. Two-time series champion, Terry Reed, of Decatur, IL, leads this year’s standings after a strong runner-up finish at Macon during the most recent event. His lead, however, is just two points, as one of Lincoln’s own, Justin Crowell, is second. In third is the driver everyone has their eyes on, though, Jeremy Nichols. Nichols missed one event but has won the other four, which puts him just a couple points behind. The series final standings are determined by each driver’s best eight finishes, which puts Nichols in pretty good shape right now as he looks for his third straight championship. Brothers, Darrell Dick and Chris Dick, currently complete the top five.

In Pro Late Model action, Mt. Vernon, IL competitor, Kyle McMahon leads the points by 20 over, Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor. Dakota Ewing, who has been arguably the strongest Pro Late Model driver in 2018, sits third in points after another win last week. Jake Little and Roben Huffman currently round out the top five in a point race that’s still up for grabs. When it comes to victories, Ewing has two, while Taylor and Ryan Little have one each.

Many time track champion, Brian Lynn, of Mason City, IL, is atop this year’s Modified standings but will have his work cut out for him, as his son, Austin, is only six points behind. Peoria, IL’s Mike Brooks is third, while Brandon Roberts and Ray Bollinger complete the top five. Roberts missed his first event of the season last week, causing him to fall down the chart. Bollinger has claimed two features at the track this season, while Brian Lynn, Roberts, and Mike Harrison each have one.

In Nutech Seed DII Midget By Bailey Chassis action, Mason City, IL’s Andy Baugh leads the standings by 50 over Daltyn England. Robby McQuinn is third in points, Josh Thomas fourth, and Alex Hunsaker completes the top five. Baugh has been in victory lane twice this year, while Gedd Ross and Chase McDermand have each claimed a feature win.

Rounding out the Sunday slate will be the Hornets, which have shown solid fields of cars this year. Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed leads the way in points with an 18 marker advantage over fellow Decatur driver, Adam Webb. Lincoln’s own, Cook Crawford, is third in points, while Kodi Landholt and Jake Momper are fourth and fifth. The class has yet to have a repeat winner as Reed, Momper, and Eric Vanapeldoorn have each won a feature.

Pit gates open Sunday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps take the track at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 with kids 11 and under free.

Lincoln Speedway PR