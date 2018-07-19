CHAOS CREW iRacing Team Preparing for the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series Playoffs

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) eSports continues to be at the forefront of the eSports scene in NASCAR. The inaugural CHAOS CREW iRacing Team is preparing for the final races of the 2018 NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series (NPAiS), and looking towards the playoffs. Currently, three members of the CHAOS CREW are in playoff contention.

As the NAPiS season comes to a close, Michael Conti, driver of the 4FRONT No. 5, and Nick Ottinger, driver of the Federated Auto Parts 400 No. 18, are currently in the top eight in the point standings. Logan Clampitt, driver of the Richmond Raceway #46 resides in ninth place just outside the playoffs.

“As we grow closer to the 2018 NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series Playoffs, we see ourselves in a pretty precarious position. We're in the playoffs, but not by much,” said Michael Conti, 2014 NAPiS Champion and driver of the 4FRONT No. 5. “It has been an up-and-down year, but after strong runs at Chicagoland and Sonoma, we're confident we can get the #5 to the forefront and in championship form by the time we get to Indianapolis.”

Conti has two top five and five top ten finishes along with one pole on the NAPiS season. Ottinger won the opening race of the NAPiS season at Daytona International Speedway, and has one top five and three top ten finishes. Clampitt has four top ten finishes and one pole on the NAPiS season.

“Heading into the final three races before our playoffs, we feel like we've made a lot of progress through the mid-portion of the season,” said Nick Ottinger, driver of the Federated Auto Parts 400 No. 18 Toyota Camry. “Our team has worked extremely hard to find pace to contend to stay in the top eight in points. Along with Michael Conti, we have run extremely well at New Hampshire and I fully expect our CHAOS CREW teammate, Logan Clampitt, to keep the pressure on us to stay in the top eight next week.”

“It’ll be tough to beat my fellow competitors and CHAOS CREW teammates Michael Conti and Nick Ottinger for a playoff spot in the final three races, but if with a little bit of luck I think we can do it,” said Logan Clampitt, driver of the Richmond Raceway #46 Toyota Camry.

After the cut-off race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 21, the top eight drivers from the point standings will go on to compete in the playoffs. The season finale will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23.

The other half of the CHAOS CREW iRacing Team also remain in contention. Marcus Richardson of the #1 TOYOTA OWNERS 400 Toyota Camry is in 15th place with one top five and one top ten finish, Brian Schoenburg of the #55 HeymanHustle.com Toyota Camry is in 17th place with one top five and three top ten finishes, and Jimmy Mullis of the #27 RacingVirginia.com Toyota Camry is in 19th place with two top five and four top ten finishes on the NAPiS season.

The NAPiS Playoffs consist of the final five races in the series and begins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 11. If a driver wins in the first four playoff races, he will automatically advance to the final race at Homestead. If no drivers in the playoffs win, then the top four in the points standings will move on to Homestead. The top finisher out of the four will be crowned the champion and win $10,000.

The playoffs will wrap up a successful first season of the CHAOS CREW. Team members have collected one checkered flag, and competed towards the front each week. The season started at Daytona International Speedway in February and has progressed throughout the year following a similar schedule as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series is iRacing’s World Championship series officially sanctioned by NASCAR. The series features the world’s most elite oval sim-racers competing on a simulated version of the actual real-world NASCAR tracks and Gen6 cars available on iRacing.

Rounds run every other Tuesday night starting at 9 p.m. (ET). Each round is broadcast live to the general public on iRacing Live, with coverage provided by RaceSpot TV. The next NAPiS race is Tuesday, July 24 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. For the full 2018 NPAiS schedule, visit iracing.com.

Stay up to date with the CHAOS CREW iRacing Team throughout the 2018 NPAiS season, by following the team on Twitter at @CHAOSCREWRVA.

Richmond Raceway PR