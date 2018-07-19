KERBYSTRONG 100 Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

Inspire, educate, and support are the three words that make up the mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation, in memory of long-time area racer Kerby Damery. Each racing season, Macon Speedway hosts the “KERBYSTRONG 100” an event that doubles as a fundraiser for the KERBYSTRONG Foundation, for colon cancer awareness. The 2018 edition is the fourth for the foundation and the racetrack and it’s scheduled for this coming Saturday, July 21 at the 1/5-mile track.

Headlining the event will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Models, one of the three main classes that Damery competed in during his career. For the popular division, it’s the fourth and final time this season that they will be in action this year. The feature race is 50 laps and will be comprised of some of the best drivers in the region competing for the $2,000 top prize. The previous winner’s list is a good one with Scott Schmitt claiming the 2015 edition, while Jason Feger won in 2016, and Ryan Unzicker took last year’s trophy.

Running a 25-lap event for a little extra prize money will be the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. The event will be paying $700 to win and $100 to start. Among the favorites will be current point leader Tommy Sheppard, Jr. from New Berlin, IL. Sheppard leads the standings by 112, scoring two wins and seven top fives in a total of ten features. All the familiar faces including Danny Smith, Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Jared Thomas are likely to be contenders as they currently sit top five in points.

The third and final class that is part of the 100 in the KERBYSTRONG 100 is the Sportsman division. Drivers will be doing their best to outlast Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch, who has been dominant this season. The veteran has won four out of the five features that he’s started, including the topless 40 a couple of weeks ago. Taylorville, IL driver Tim Bedinger has had a real good season so far, leading the points by eight over Scott Williams. Both drivers have five top five finishes in six starts.

Rounding out Saturday’s divisions will be the DIRTcar B-Mods, Street Stocks, and Hornets.

Pit gates open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will go on track at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 but fans who show their Billingsley Rewards card (South Shores Location), will receive $3 off. Kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR