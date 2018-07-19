Kyle Busch and William Byron Join Pre Race Experience at Martinsville Speedway

Fans looking to hear from the defending First Data 500 winner will have their chance on October 28, as Kyle Busch will take part in the Pre Race Experience prior to the 2018 edition of the NASCAR Playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

In addition to the 2015 NASCAR Premiere Series Champion, Rookie of the Year contender William Byron will also be a part of the Pre Race Experience.

“Kyle Busch is one of the stars of our sport and a two-time Martinsville Speedway winner, while William Byron is someone who has a great future ahead of him. Both drivers will offer fans some unique insight on racing at Martinsville,” Speedway President Clay Campbell said. “While fans come for the racing, we want the day to be an experience and by giving them the opportunity to hear from two drivers who are with two of the top organizations in the sport, we are doing just that.”

The pair will take part in moderated question-and-answer sessions.

Additional NASCAR personalities joining the Pre Race Experience will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Pre Race Experience gives fans the chance to watch driver introductions from the track, along with a morning full of fun and excitement on the frontstretch.

In addition to the emceed question-and-answer sessions, the Pre Race Experience offers fans the opportunity to walk the frontstretch on race morning, sign the start/finish line, have a photo opportunity in mock Victory Lane, and enjoy music, games and prizes.

The cost of the Pre Race Experience is $25 for adults and $10 for youth 17-and-under.

The driver question-and-answer sessions, music, games and prizes will be held on the frontstretch beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will remain open until the conclusion of driver introductions.

Admission to the Pre Race Experience does not include a ticket for the First Data 500.

The First Data 500 weekend is October 26-28.

Advance ticket prices for the First Data 500 begin at just $46 with youth tickets for fans 17-and-under costing just $25 regardless of location. Youth 17-and-under will be admitted free to the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as well as Friday’s practice day.

The weekend starts with a practice day for the truck series on Friday, followed by NASCAR America Fan Friday and the Hauler Parade.

On Saturday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action with the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions. Following the race the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will qualify for Sunday’s First Data 500.

Martinsville Speedway PR