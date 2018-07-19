Pit Note 9: NHMS Driver Appearances

It’s a busy weekend for the NASCAR drivers. On top of their on-track appearances, the drivers will be out and about interacting with fans throughout the weekend.

There are numerous opportunities for fans to catch their favorite drivers, including both on-site and off-site events.

On-Site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Friday, July 20

William Byron

This 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion will be at Speedway Children’s Charities Champions Breakfast in Hospitality Village on Friday at 8:00 a.m. Purchase your tickets.

Martin Truex Jr.

This 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion will be at Speedway Children’s Charities Champions Breakfast in Hospitality Village on Friday at 8:45 a.m. Purchase your tickets.

David Ragan

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the 104.9 The Hawk booth next to the Concord Ticket Booth from 3:15 – 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher & Kurt Busch

These Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will have a Youth Autograph Session by the NHMS Display in the Fan Zone from 3:00 – 3:30 p.m. on Friday. This is a private event – the winners for this have already been selected.

Ricky Craven

This former Cup Series driver will be on the Trackside Live Stage for Speedway Children’s Charities Wicked Good Live Auction from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Drivers

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour drivers will have an autograph session next to the Trackside Live Stage from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Brandon Jones

This NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will be at the Toyota Pit Pass Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, on Saturday at 10:15 a.m. for a fan Q&A session.

Ryan Truex

This NASCAR Xfinity driver will be at the 104.9 The Hawk booth next to the Concord Ticket Booth from 10:15 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Drivers

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East drivers will have an autograph session next to the Trackside Live Stage from 10:45 – 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Matt DiBenedetto

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will show you how to make The Perfect Burrito with Matt DiBurrito at the NHMS Display in the Fan Zone from 11:20 – 11:45 a.m.

Kaz Grala

This NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will be at the Ford Performance Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, signing autographs at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Ryan Truex

This NASCAR Xfinity Series driver will be at the Xfinity Zone Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Ryan Blaney

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will lead Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Everyone will meet at the Bath House at 7:15 p.m. Register online.

Sunday, July 22

Bubba Wallace

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the NHMS Tweet-up across from the Bath House at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Corey LaJoie

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at The Track Bar in the Main Grandstand Suites at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday

David Ragan

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the Ford Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the Champions Club located in Turn 1 of the infield from 10:40 – 10:55 a.m. on Sunday for a fan Q&A session.

Joey Logano

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the NHMS Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday for a fan Q&A session.

Clint Bowyer

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be on the Trackside Live Stage for the Trackside Live Show from 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Matt Kenseth & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

These Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will be at the Ford Trackside Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, from 10:50 – 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Aric Almirola

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at the Smithfield Smokin’ Showdown Display in the Fan Zone, located in the S2 lot, at 11:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Off-Site Locations

Thursday, July 19

Ricky Craven

This former Cup Series driver will be at Speedway Children’s Charities Ricky Craven’s “One for the Kids” Golf Tournament at Canterbury Woods Country Club in Canterbury, N.H. at 8:30 a.m. Register online.

Brad Keselowski

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. on Thursday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet outside the Grand Theater in the Fox Tower.

John Hunter Nemechek & Cole Custer

These NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be at the Lowell Spinners game on Thursday to throw out the first pitch, a Q&A session and sign autographs for fans. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass.

Friday, July 20

Brad Keselowski

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at Makris Lobster and Steak House in Loudon, N.H. for a fan Q&A session from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 21

Joey Logano

This Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver will be at Planet Fitness in Merrimack, N.H. from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. for a meet-and-greet.

Get the most up-to-date list of Driver Appearances: http://www.nhms.com/nascar/ weekend/driver-appearances/

For full schedule and ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR