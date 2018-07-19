WHAM! Kids Movie Night is Back at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 13

Kids are superheroes at Talladega Superspeedway and during the doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend, the track invites families to experience the superhero-themed Kids Movie Night for a full evening of fun entertainment on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Kids Movie Night, introduced last fall, will take place after the running of the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The featured movie (announcement coming soon) will be shown on a giant screen in the FOX Sports 1 Dome (located behind the International Motorsports Hall of Fame) just outside the track. A (FREE) Saturday or Sunday ($50 off regular pricing to the 1000Bulbs.com 500) kids ticket is required for entry.

Games, prizes, face painting and a special visit from a few superheroes will make it a memorable experience kids will never forget. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CDT and the movie will begin at 6 p.m. CDT. For the ultimate lounging experience, families are encouraged to bring their own blankets and pillows. Light concessions will be available for purchase. There will also be FREE parking at the FOX Sports 1 Dome for movie night only.

As part of the fun-filled family weekend, kids are encouraged to join the Kids Autograph Session that will be held in the FOX Sports 1 Dome. Select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will make an appearance to sign autographs for kids 12 and younger prior to Kids Movie Night (time and drivers TBD). There will be limited availability and it will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on Kids Movie Night or the Sunday Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/kids. For general ticket information, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518- RACE (7223).

The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off with FREE Friday (Oct. 12) and will allow fans to witness qualifying - that will determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s Talladega 250 - from the grandstand for FREE (entry begins at 4 p.m. CDT). Saturday’s (Oct. 13) slate includes practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 as well as the running of the Talladega 250, set for a noon CDT start. Sunday’s (Oct. 14) 1000Bulbs.com 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the infamous infield at the 2.66-mile venue.

TSS PR