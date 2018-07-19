Friday and Saturday Night Auto Racing Action At Grandview Speedway

Two action packed nights of auto racing excitement are set for this weekend at Grandview Speedway. It all gets started with what could very well be called BARGAIN NIGHT on Friday night at 6 p.m. The Outlaw Enduros , Big and Small cars, will each run in 100 lap events and Blast from the Past Vintage Modifieds will present some exciting action in two 15-lap features. In addition they are also adding some new features including a Mechanix race, Junkyard Car Enduro, Super Mod 4x4 Trucks and Vintage Midgets. All the action can be had for just $10 for an adult ticket and pit admission is $30 making for a great Friday night of BARGAIN entertainment.



Then on Saturday night Hatfield Meats will be sponsoring the action at Grandview with the green flag falling at 7:30 p.m. Included in the action will be the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models, Sportsman and the added excitement of the Blast from the Past Vintage Racers returning for the second straight night. Hatfield is a long time sponsor of stock car racing at Grandview and they do get the fans involved with shirt and hot dog tosses handled by their mascot Smiley the Pig. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.



There have been 21 different feature winners in the three divisions of NASCAR Saturday night racing action with six winners in the Modifieds and Late Models and nine different winners in Sportsman action. Mike Gular, looking for his first win of the season, leads the Modified standings while Danny Snyder is tops in the Late Models and sophomore talent Louden Reimert sits on top of the standings in Sportsman.



At 5 p.m. the Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet will feature T.P.Trailers NASCAR 358 Modified racers Kenny and Brett Gilmore meeting fans, signing autographs, posing for photos and showing off their race cars.



The edge of your seat action is priced at just $15 for adults, FREE for youngsters under 12 and there is FREE parking on the speedway grounds. Active military are admitted free with proper ID. Check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com for more info, visit Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



Next on the schedule will be A.D.Moyer Lumber sponsored NASCAR tripleheader set for Saturday, July 28th and featuring the T.P.Trailers and Truck Equipment Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman.



Grandview Speedway PR