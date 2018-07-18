Racing Action Returns Friday

Fresh off a busy Saturday with the CARS Response Energy Late Model Stock Tour, racing will return to Friday night.

Layne Riggs, winner of the Food Country USA 125, held off 2017 track champion, Kres Vandyke.

“We gave it our all every lap and that’s why they call it The Jungle, this place is insane,” Riggs exclaimed in Victory Lane. “They’re saying to save, but you can’t save, you run hard every lap and give it your all every single lap. The car held up and I have to thank everyone who helped us out.”

After rain postponed the rest of the activities following the CARS Tour race, racing will make the return to Friday night this week. The action will feature races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Modified 4 division. LMSC, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, are also on the list of scheduled events for Friday.

Friday Night Heat is scheduled for Friday, July 20th. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

The Kingsport Speedway Little Racers Club will be the Speedway office on A-Side with fun activities.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

