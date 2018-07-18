Speedway Installs 88,000 Square Feet of Synthetic Turf

In preparation for a Fall Season of Speed like no other in its illustrious history, Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday began installing more than 88,000 square feet of Sports Fields Inc. synthetic turf on the frontstretch of the speedway’s infield.

The groundbreaking synthetic turf was first installed in October 2017 at the exit of Oval Turn 4 as a part of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s innovative ROVAL™ course. The turf is designed to slow cars down in a quicker, more efficient manner than regular grass. The most recent addition of turf became a reality through the use of 88,000 square feet of synthetic turf, 616,000 pounds of sand and 5,400 hours of planning and installation.

Speedway operations staff began the process by removing grass and an eight-inch layer of dirt, before placing GeoTech fabric and an eight-inch layer of stone followed by turf and sand. Additionally, a new drainage system and piping will be installed.

In addition to improving safety for drivers who come in contact with the area, the turf is more environmentally friendly than natural grass. The limited amount of maintenance needed to maintain the turf will eliminate the use of water, chemicals or fertilizers.

“Adding synthetic turf to our frontstretch provides us with significant flexibility,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president for Charlotte Motor Speedway. “In addition to improving the competition aspect for our drivers and teams, synthetic turf enables us to include more classic, eye-catching cars on our frontstretch infield during car shows. The turf looks great and the upkeep is simple and convenient.’”

The speedway’s first event on the expanded synthetic turf will feature a remarkable display including thousands of hot rods, muscle cars, exotic cars and classic automobiles at the world’s largest automotive extravaganza, the Pennzoil Auto Fair presented by Advance Auto Parts, Sept. 6-9.

Three weeks later, NASCAR’s brightest stars will take on NASCAR’s newest track – Charlotte’s 2.28-mile, 17-turn ROVAL™ – during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend Sept. 28-30. Drivers tackling the revolutionary road course oval will decelerate in oval Turn 3 into the left-right chicane towards the start-finish line, bordered by the smooth, speed-scrubbing synthetic turf.

