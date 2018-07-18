Six division show at Mahoning Valley Speedway this Saturday, July 21; Great point battles in progress

With the second half of the 2018 season well underway much of the action at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway sponsored by Lehighton Ford is focusing on points.



This coming Saturday evening, July 21, a six division show of stock car racing at the paved ¼-mile oval will be centering on the close championship battles. The action will consist of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



Brian DeFebo, fresh off his third win of the year is maintaining the lead in the headline Modified class but hot on his heels are Bobby Jones, Kyle Strohl, Earl Paules and John Markovic who remain within close reach of the defending champ.



With his first win of the season coming in last week’s 50-lap feature, two-time and defending Late Model champion Mike Sweeney has moved ahead of Frankie Althouse in the division standings. But, not to be taken lightly is Jeremy Miller who is just a few points behind the lead pair. Equally in the thick of things are Jacob Kerstetter, Paul Koehler Jr., and Kenny Hein.



Cody Geist was the Opening Night Street Stock winner and since then has been consistent with 8 out of 9 top five runs which has enabled him to ride the top spot thus far. Mark Deysher is hovering in his shadows along with Corey Edelman, Stacey Brown, Jared Ahner and Jillian Long who are all within 55 points.



Mike Stofflet has been the hot ticket in the Dirt Mods to date, winning his fifth race in eight starts last Saturday. Although he has proven the car to beat there is Ricky Yetter and Bully Lowden Jr., who are keeping him within their sights.



The Pro 4 class currently has 2015 champion Cody Kohler as the point leader heading into this week’s race meet but keeping him honest along the way has been his top rival Jake Kibler at a mere 19 markers back.



The best battle currently goes to the Hobby Stocks. Tied at the top are Michael Wambold and Ryan Berger. Another 12 behind is Al Arthofer while Peyton Arthofer, Travis Solomon and Trisha Connolly are all close enough that any of them can jump to the top with a good outcome.



There is an incentive of an additional $150 to the Hobby Stock winner this Saturday too.



Adult grandstand admission is $12, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm.



There is also a $2 discount with a Big Diamond Speedway wristband from the night before.



Pit gates open at 11:30 am with early paid practice ($25 per car) running from 12:30 – 3:30. Pits are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR