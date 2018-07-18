NASCAR Legend Humpy Wheeler Named Grand Marshal for Eldora Dirt Derby

Legendary auto-racing promoter H.A. “Humpy” Wheeler will serve as grand marshal for Wednesday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby for the Camping World Truck Series – the only national NASCAR series event held on dirt.

“Captivating finishes, unpredictable racing, wild action and all kinds of pyrotechnics at America’s greatest dirt track. This is the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show of NASCAR racing. It’s big and bold and just how Earl thought. I can’t wait to finally see it in person!” said Wheeler, who shared a special kinship with Eldora’s bold founder and longtime promoter, the late Earl Baltes.

In 1975, Wheeler was hired to manage Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). Utilizing his innovative style of entertainment promotion and his extensive motorsports background, Wheeler helped transform the 1.5-mile superspeedway into one of the world’s leading sports facilities. He served as president and general manager of the iconic 1.5-mile superspeedway until May 2008.

When CMS announced its intention to build a dirt track in 1999, Wheeler consulted with Baltes, the 1993 Auto Racing Promoter of the Year on the design and construction of The Dirt Track @ Charlotte Motor Speedway and named Baltes the grand marshal for the inaugural event in May 2000.

Wednesday night, including reserved seats, are available now from Tickets and event information fornight, including reserved seats, are available now from www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling (937) 338-3815. Children under 12 are admitted free to all General Admission spectator areas at Eldora Speedway and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events.

Eldora Speedway PR