Michigan International Speedway and Grand River Brewery create special beer

Michigan International Speedway and Grand River Brewery have created a special beer to celebrate the track’s 50 Anniversary. Fans can enjoy the special beer named MIS Five-O at Grand River Brewery in Jackson, MI.

Fans are invited to the launch party on July 29 to get the first taste of MIS Five-O. While enjoying the new brew for just $3 a pint, fans can watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Pocono Raceway. The race will be played on a projection screen and televisions throughout the brewery.

"Grand River Brewery is excited to partner with MIS to create a unique beer commemorating 50 years of success,” Grand River Brewery Event Manager Reanne A. Asbury said. “We look forward to a continued partnership with the track and hope to enhance the experience for our loyal race fans!"

The Grand River Brewery makes the perfect location to watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and enjoy a special beer in the process. Bring your friends for a day of fun. The action all starts at 2:30 p.m. and goes right through the checkered flag.

“We are excited to partner with Grand River Brewery to launch a special beer to commemorate our 50th Anniversary,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “It was fun to have our fans select the final name of the beer and they have selected a great name. We cannot wait to celebrate at the launch party while watching the race.”

The beer is a Golden Light Pale Ale, a type of beer that has proven to be popular with race fans. The heart of the Grand River Brewing Facility is a state of the art steam heated brewhouse. They take the utmost pride in constructing creative small batch ales, which are both distinctively fresh and flavorful. The brewery uses only choice Midwestern malted barley, along with the finest local Michigan hops.

Fans will want to arrive early to take advantage of all the brewery has to offer. The MIS Street team will be setup outside with the Consumers Energy 400 pace car. They will be signing people up to win four tickets to the race on Aug. 12.

Tickets start at $35 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $160. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

NASCAR’s most entertaining track is providing memorable experiences for fans during the Consumers Energy 400 in August. The entertainment starts early in the week and will go right through the checkered flag for the Consumers Energy 400. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a special post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize. The concert is free to anybody with an admission to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

In the campgrounds, fans can experience a Medium, play bingo, partake in a variety of fitness programs and watch a movie under the stars. The track will even have face painters, crafts, outdoor games, a magician and a DJ for the kids. The party goes late into the night with NightCap in the MISCAMPING.com M-50 Creekside Campground. The late night party will feature a DJ playing tunes as well as a paint and foam party.

The fan plaza will feature live music entertainment and strolling street performers for guests to enjoy as they prepare for the race. In addition, guests can enjoy a wood carving show.

MIS PR