Country Artist Chris Janson Will Perform Hollywood Casino 400 Pre-Race Concert

Platinum-selling artist Chris Janson will kick off Hollywood Casino 400 race day on Oct. 21 with a high energy performance for Everybody. Race fans with a pre-race pass will have up-close access to the concert, along with driver introductions.

The Warner Music Nashville artist is coming off the career-defining success of his Platinum-certified get-rich smash “Buy Me a Boat” and its Top Five album of the same name. And with his second album Everybody, in which he co-wrote every song, race fans will be able to relate to many of the songs, including the No. 1 hit “Fix a Drink,” “Bein’ a Dad,” (something he wouldn’t trade for the world) and “Eyes for Nobody” (which is dedicated to his wife).

Regarding his current album, Janson said, “I love this record. I come from a dream-big lifestyle and made something out of nothing by working really hard, and I just hope people find happiness and a little bit of themselves in it. To me, it’s one of those ‘I still can’t believe this is happening’ things.”

Superstars have turned into believers with Keith Urban inviting him to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, where Janson is the youngest living member of the Opry. And, Vince Gill called Janson his pick for Entertainer of the Year. In addition to his success as a singer, Janson is also a talented songwriter with artists like Tim McGraw, Hank Williams Jr., Justin Moore and LoCash recording his songs.

Tickets for the Hollywood Casino 400 (Oct. 21), Kansas Lottery 300 (Oct. 20) and the season finale for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards (Oct. 19) are on sale now at www.kansasspeedway.com, by calling 866.460.7223 or at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM. A limited number of camping spaces are still available for the October race weekend as well by calling 866.460.7223. Pre-race passes for Oct. 21 and DC Solar FanWalk tickets for Oct. 19 and Oct. 20 are also available online and by calling the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office.

Kansas Speedway PR