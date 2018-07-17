Pit Note 7: Taste of the Speedways

This weekend, tens of thousands of fans will be arriving to New Hampshire Motor Speedway to, not only watch more than 700 miles of racing, but for a full race weekend experience, and no race weekend is complete without delicious food. The largest sporting event in New England will once again feature unique concession stand items prepared by Levy at the Taste of the Speedways, showcasing diverse and unique food options from other Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) racetracks across the country.

The Taste of the Speedways combines all of NASCAR’s favorite flavors under one roof. Located under the Main Grandstand to the right of the Main Elevator, this exciting off-track option is sure to keep fans coming back for more.

Here’s a look at New Hampshire Motor Speedways’ menu, including the featured items from other SMI racetracks:

Taste of the Speedways

(Available at the Taste of the Speedway Concession Stand under the Main Grandstands)

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Lobster Mac and Cheese

North Atlantic lobster, griddled with butter and lemon, served with creamy clam chowder mac and cheese, topped with oyster crackers and sprinkled with boil spices.

Bristol Motor Speedway

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese “Poutine”

Golden fried chicken tossed with a Buffalo-style hot sauce, served over a creamy three-cheese mac and cheese and drizzled with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Throw Back Double Cheeseburger

Two quarter-pound all-beef patties, seasoned, grilled, topped with melty cheese and served “old school” style with mustard, ketchup, pickles and diced onions.

Kentucky Speedway

Loaded Taco Tots

House-made all-beef taco meat, velvety nacho cheese sauce, sliced jalapenos, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, green onions and spicy salsa all piled on a mound of delicious tater tots.

Texas Motor Speedway

“Fork and Knife” Foot Long Texas Chili Cheese Corndog

World famous Texas foot long corn dog fried to a golden brown, topped with velvety cheese sauce, house-made chili and sliced jalapenos and served with a fork and knife to help you consume this beast.

Flame and Fuel

(Available at the Flame and Fuel Concession Stand under the Main Grandstand)

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Peanut Butter and Jelly Milkshake

Creamy vanilla ice cream milkshake infused with smooth peanut butter and Concord grape jelly and topped with whipped cream.

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Racing Hot Chicken Sandwich

Golden fried chicken breast filet topped with peppered smoked bacon, spicy buttermilk dressing and crispy lettuce and served on a toasted buttered roll.

New Item

Gordo Taco Burger

All-beef patty seasoned with taco spices, grilled, topped with velvety cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, crispy tortilla strips and spicy salsa, served in a toasted sub roll and drizzled with sour cream.

Healthy Eats

(Available at the Healthy Eats Food Tent between the Main and Laconia Grandstands)

Smoked Chicken “Caesar” Kale Salad

Fresh grilled chicken breast served over crispy kale and mixed greens with parmesan cheese and garlic pita chips and accompanied by a lite Avocado Caesar-style dressing.

Fruit Cup

Diced fresh market fruit garnished with mint and lemon zest.

Veggie Cup

Carrot sticks, celery sticks, mini sweet peppers, grape tomatoes and cucumbers served with garlic hummus or creamy ranch dressing.

Smoked Turkey Breast Sandwich

Hand-carved smoked turkey breast with mixed greens, farm-fresh tomatoes and basil pesto on herbed flatbread.

For full schedule and ticket information on all 2018 events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, including the July 20-22 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and the September 21-22 Full Throttle Fall Weekend, please stop by the ticket office, visit the speedway website at www.NHMS.com or call Fan Relations at (603) 783-4931.

NHMS PR