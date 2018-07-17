Macon IL Speedway Eventually Rains Out Saturday Night Program

Lightning across the area surrounding Macon Speedway made things bleak that action would be at the race track Saturday night. A morning shower and clear skies in the afternoon allowed race officials to get the track prepared for the night's five division race event but after Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model and BillingsleyRewards.com Modified qualifiying as well as B-Modified and Street Stock heats, the rains came and washed away the evening and the event. The event will be a complete wash with the exception that drivers will receive 10 points for showing up prior to the rainout. No completed heats will lead to feature lineups.

Fans and drivers are encouraged to hold onto their wristbands for entry for a future full show. If they choose to attend when a more expensive gate will be had, fans or drivers would have to pay the difference.

Macon Speedway thanks Miles Chevrolet, Crown Toyota/Nissan as well as area firefighters for being at the track despite Mother Nature's lack of cooperation.

A big show awaits Macon Speedway next Saturday with the 4th Annual KERBYSTRONG 100 in which Super Late Models will be on the schedule in a Big Ten Series race and a 50-lap main event. The BillingsleyRewrads.com Modifieds and Sportsman divisions will run 25-lap features to make up the 100 laps for the KERBYSTRONG event. Those three divisions were raced by Kerby Damery, Macon native and former track champion. B-Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hornets will complete the program.

Macon Speedway PR